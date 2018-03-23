By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well the weekend is here, and it’s still going to be on the cool side again!

A lot of sun and some clouds at times will pretty much sum up our weather through Monday. Look for highs only in the mid to upper 40’s.

It may take till Wednesday for our readings to approach the 50-degree mark.

With some milder air by Thursday — Opening Day, by the way — we do see a chance of some showers in the region.

Enjoy the weekend and more March Madness!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch