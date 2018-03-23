BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well the weekend is here, and it’s still going to be on the cool side again!

A lot of sun and some clouds at times will pretty much sum up our weather through Monday. Look for highs only in the mid to upper 40’s.

It may take till Wednesday for our readings to approach the 50-degree mark.

With some milder air by Thursday — Opening Day, by the way — we do see a chance of some showers in the region.

Enjoy the weekend and more March Madness!

