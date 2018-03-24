BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore where two men were found unresponsive.

Officers responded to the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Allendale Street for a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

An unresponsive man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Nearby, a second unresponsive victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where the second victim is listed in critical condition.

Due to the victim’s condition, police say homicide detectives have been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

This is a developing story.

