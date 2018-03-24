GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — One student from a southern Maryland high school where two classmates were fatally shot this week says she’s scared about going back to class.

17-year-old senior Kayla Wells says she wants “to feel safe in school again.”

She’s part of a group of Great Mills High School students taking part in the March for Our Lives rally Saturday in Washington.

A male student at the school fatally wounded a female student Tuesday before an armed sheriff’s deputy confronted him and they both fired. The boy was fatally wounded, although police haven’t said whether the deputy shot him or he killed himself. Another boy was wounded but survived.

Kayla says she hopes the march can help Great Mills students heal and lead to changes that could help prevent school shootings.

