BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Department of Natural Resources employees who were hiking along the Rocky Gap Run waterway were rescued Friday after one fell into water up to her neck.

Maryland State Police say the hikers were collecting water samples and measurements when one of the women fell into the stream around 3 p.m.

The other hiker called 911 and reported that they were unable to get back to their car, which was about 2 miles away.

A helicopter crew, along with the Allegany County Fire Department and Natural Resources Police, rescued the hikers. The woman who fell into the stream was taken to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The other hiker was uninjured and was able to walk with police back to her car.

An updated on the injured hiker’s condition has not yet been released.

