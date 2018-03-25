BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the leg after a suspect robbed him in West Baltimore Sunday night.

Baltimore City Police officers responded to the 1800 block of a Braddish Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the victim was walking when he was approached by the armed suspect who demanded money from the man.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook