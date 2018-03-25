BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Blast have won their third straight championship after defeating the Monterrey Flash 4-3 Sunday.

In front of a crowd of 8,220, the Blast used a strong defensive effort as well as goalkeeping to complete their three-peat.

Blast goalkeeper William Vanzela was named the championship MVP.

The Blast came out strong in the first half, scoring three unanswered goals. Vini Dantas got on the board first to give the Blast a 1-0 lead after the first quarter. Andrew Hoxie scored and Daniel Peruzzi added a power-play goal with 52 seconds left in the half to take a 3-0 lead. The Blast defense limited Monterrey’s scoring chances, and the game went to halftime at 3-0.

The teams traded goals to start the second half with each team scoring off a free-kick restart. Edgar Gonzalez scored for Monterrey and Juan Pereira scored for Baltimore to give the Blast a 4-1 lead. Monterrey came back with two straight goals in the fourth quarter. Efrain Martinez and Lourenco Andrade scored for the Flash to make the game interesting.

The Blast defense was able to hold off the late Monterrey rally for a 4-3 win.

