BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old woman has been charged in the killing of her 80-year-old great-grandmother, police say.

Shannon Marci Jefferson Lozano has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is being held without bond.

Montgomery County Police say the victim’s husband found his wife, 80-year-old Doris Elizabeth Shelton, unresponsive and not breathing inside their home in the 10500 block of Cascade Place in Wheaton around 3:20 p.m. Friday. Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation has revealed apparent trauma to Shelton’s body, according to police.

Lozano, who also lived at the home on Cascade Place, was identified as a suspect and arrested near the home.

Shelton’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the cause and manner of death.

The homicide remains under investigation.

