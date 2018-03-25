BALTIMORE (AP) — An exhibit set to open later this year at the Baltimore Museum of Art will be the first major retrospective of filmmaker John Waters’ art in his hometown.

The exhibit on Waters — best known for the movies “Hairspray” and “Cry Baby” — will open in October and run through early 2019.

“John Waters: Indecent Exposure” will feature more than 160 photographs, sculptures, sound works and video he’s created since the early 1990s.

The art museum said in a news release that the exhibit will be organized around themes of popular culture, the movie industry, the contemporary art world and the artist’s childhood and identity.

