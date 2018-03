BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of the state saw some snow flurries on Sunday, even with temperatures above freezing.

WJZ meteorologist Tim Williams said there was a chance of snow showers throughout the state, though there would be no accumulation.

Mix of clouds & sun w/ a spotty rain or snow shower. High near 46°. Clearing by evening. Updates on #WJZ.com pic.twitter.com/zUmqMkQggf — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) March 25, 2018

