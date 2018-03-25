BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter just isn’t ready to go.

After a day of clouds then snow flurries then rain then sun, we pretty much had all the bases covered!

Skies will clear overnight as we fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Solid sunshine awaits us Monday with a high of 50 degrees.

As you bundle up, at least know that some relief is in sight.

Mid-50s arrive by Wednesday with mid-60s in store Thursday and Friday.

