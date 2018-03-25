By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter just isn’t ready to go.

After a day of clouds then snow flurries then rain then sun, we pretty much had all the bases covered!

Skies will clear overnight as we fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Solid sunshine awaits us Monday with a high of 50 degrees.

As you bundle up, at least know that some relief is in sight.

Mid-50s arrive by Wednesday with mid-60s in store Thursday and Friday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch