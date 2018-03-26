BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In just three days, the Orioles will start the season at Camden Yards on Opening Day, and crews are hard at work making sure everything is ready.

The boys of summer may be ready to take the field, but winter weather is certainly creating a challenge.

“We had warmer weather late February, we got the grass ready to go, it started popping,” said head groundskeeper Nicole McFadyen. “Then we got that snow storm and the freezing temperatures and it set it back. So we’ve been battling with the frigid temperatures like everyone else. Come on spring!”

This is McFadyen’s 12th season with the Orioles.

“It’s been a lot of work, it’s still not ready like as far as the grass growing right now, but we’re excited for Opening Day to just get here,” she said.

She’s one of only two women in the majors to be a head groundskeeper.

“Being out here and having a presence in front of our fans, and being seen by little girls and boys and men, it breaks barriers and opens the doors for people to think they can do other cool things with science besides wearing a lab coat,” McFadyen said.

The science behind making the field at Camden Yards keeps McFadyen busy year-round.

But with Opening Day and the start of the season, this is her time to shine.

“It’s going to be hectic. Today is our full sun day, so we’re gonna really kick butt and get everything ready on the field. The next few days, we’re cleaning up, putting the logo in, waiting for the team to come back,” she said.

