BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held Friday for the victim of a shooting at a southern Maryland high school last week.

The public service for 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood, Maryland, according to the Brinsfield Funeral Homes and Crematory. A visitation and prayer service are planned for Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say Jaelynn was shot last Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.

Rollins died after allegedly shooting Jaelynn. A school resource responded to the scene within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it’s not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer’s bullet or took his own life.

Jaelynn’s classmate, 14-year-old Desmond Barnes, was shot in the leg and is recovering.

Jaelynn died late Thursday night, hours after her family said she would be taken off life support. Her mother, Melissa Willey, said that her daughter was brain dead and had “no life left in her.”

“On Tuesday … our lives changed completely and totally forever. My daughter was hurt by a boy who shot her in the head and took everything from our lives,” she said.

A group of Great Mills students participated in the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. Saturday.

One student said she hoped the march would help her peers heal and lead to changes that could help prevent school shootings.

The Great Mills community came together for a peace rally Sunday to continue the healing.

“Whether you went to school there or not, it’s our school. It’s your school. So, that’s all part and parcel to what this community’s all about. The fabric that runs through it is to rally behind each other, and get everybody through this, and support the family,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy Cameron said.

Desmond’s mother, Kimberly Dennis, spoke at the event.

“I didn’t expect to get a call saying that my son had been shot,” she said.

Dennis also said her son is resting and doing well after the shooting.

In addition, she praised the efforts of the Great Mills students at the March for Our Lives rally.

“People questioned the young people that marched yesterday. And I say, you can’t question them. If they have something on their hearts, you may not agree with it, but they’re the ones who have to sit in these schools,” Dennis said.

A fundraising page has been set up for Jaelynn and her family.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta contributed to this story.

