ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
Filed Under:Landfill, Local TV, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed another man while at a Baltimore County landfill.

Police say this incident happened Monday afternoon, at a landfill in Cockeysville.

According to police, two men were driving in a garbage truck, when they were cut off by another truck driver.

The two drivers then got out of their trucks and started arguing. One of the drivers reportedly punched the other man, before heading back to his truck, grabbing a knife, then stabbing the other man.

The suspect was arrested without incident at the scene.

Police did not release the condition of the stabbing victim.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch