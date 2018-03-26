BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed another man while at a Baltimore County landfill.

Police say this incident happened Monday afternoon, at a landfill in Cockeysville.

According to police, two men were driving in a garbage truck, when they were cut off by another truck driver.

The two drivers then got out of their trucks and started arguing. One of the drivers reportedly punched the other man, before heading back to his truck, grabbing a knife, then stabbing the other man.

The suspect was arrested without incident at the scene.

Police did not release the condition of the stabbing victim.

