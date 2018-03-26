ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland utility companies are proposing $104 million to be used to support a network of electric-vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, about 10,000 electric vehicles were on Maryland’s roads last year, but the state wants to expand that number to 300,000 by 2025.

Utility customers would be asked to pay 25 cents to 42 cents more a month to support the program. This proposal is currently pending before the state’s Public Service Commission.

The program would help build 24,000 residential, workplace, and public charging stations.

Maryland would be expected to have the nation’s second largest number of charging stations, behind California.

