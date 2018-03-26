BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Apple is proposing 13 new “accessibility emojis” to represent people with disabilities.
In the proposal Apple writes:
“Apple is requesting the addition of emoji to better represent individuals with disabilities. Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities”
The company says the new emojis will include a guide dog, hearing aid, prosthetic limbs, as well as people using canes and different types of wheelchairs.
Apple explains that while this is not a comprehensive list of all possible disabilities, it is intended as “an initial starting point.”
If approved, the characters would debut in 2019.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook