BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Apple is proposing 13 new “accessibility emojis” to represent people with disabilities.

In the proposal Apple writes:

“Apple is requesting the addition of emoji to better represent individuals with disabilities. Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities”

The company says the new emojis will include a guide dog, hearing aid, prosthetic limbs, as well as people using canes and different types of wheelchairs.

Apple explains that while this is not a comprehensive list of all possible disabilities, it is intended as “an initial starting point.”

If approved, the characters would debut in 2019.

