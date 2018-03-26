BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The UMBC Retrievers are getting a special pregame ceremony at Camden Yards next month, the Orioles announced Monday.

The O’s will honor the men’s basketball team prior to their game against the Cleveland Indians on April 20.

The #Orioles will honor @UMBC's Men's Basketball Team (@UMBC_MBB) as part of UMBC Pride Night at Oriole Park on Friday, April 20. Special ticket packages include an Orioles cartoon bird cap featuring UMBC’s colors and a Retrievers logo on the side: https://t.co/70x2SRhcuZ pic.twitter.com/Ty7YIk3tlW — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 26, 2018

The Orioles are also hosting “UMBC Pride Night,” which will be the first of this season’s University Pride Night series.

The first 750 people who purchase the special package will receive a ticket and an Orioles cap in UMBC colors with the school’s mascot on the side.

The Retrievers made history earlier this month when they became the first 16th seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in men’s college basketball history.

UMBC Defeats #1 Seed Virginia In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever

UMBC — the only team from Maryland to make it to the NCAA Tournament this year — defeated the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, 74-54, in arguably the greatest upset in college sports.

The Cinderella story came to an end last week with a loss to No. 9 Kansas State.

