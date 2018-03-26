BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the Owings Mills Target earlier this month.

The shooting happened just after 5:40 p.m. on March 12, at the Target located at 11200 Reisterstown Rd.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports two men walked into the cafe area and got into a verbal fight with another man. As the two men were walking off, one of the suspects stopped, turned around, pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim.

It is unclear which was the intended target.

Police say the shooter tried to get off a second shot, but his gun jammed.

Two of the suspects fled the store toward Dolfield Blvd., while the other suspect fled in a vehicle on southbound Reisterstown Rd.

Anyone who recognizes any of these suspects is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

