BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we start this week and look down the pike at the last few days of March, and look forward to April, I have some good news for you. This day’s 48° will be chilliest afternoon out the next five!! A warm front is moving our way. Wednesday will be a solid 10° warmer than today. 15° warmer on Thursday, and Friday. And still 10° warmer on Saturday.

But just as every story has two sides, you knew this was on the way…

With this warm front will come clouds and some rain. By Wednesday a shower is possible. On “Opening Day” Thursday spotty P.M. showers possible. On Friday showers are likely. Not horrible weather but not too sunny either. I don’t know about you but I am tired of being cold. March is a long, chilly, and windy month. And this month is getting ready to tell us good bye, and we will say hello to the beauty of Spring.

MB!

