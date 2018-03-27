BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are planning to spend an additional $6.8 million for thousands of police body cameras.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the city spending panel is planning to amend an existing contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. on Wednesday. The amendment will add $6.8 million to the current contract of $11.7 million.

The spending panel is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The new $18.5 million contract with Axon will run until 2023. The company will equip 2,500 city police officers with body cameras, as well as provide training, support and program maintenance.

