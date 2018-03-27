ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Baltimore Police Body Cameras

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are planning to spend an additional $6.8 million for thousands of police body cameras.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the city spending panel is planning to amend an existing contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. on Wednesday. The amendment will add $6.8 million to the current contract of $11.7 million.

The spending panel is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The new $18.5 million contract with Axon will run until 2023. The company will equip 2,500 city police officers with body cameras, as well as provide training, support and program maintenance.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch