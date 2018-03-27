BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance video and identified the man accused of stabbing another man at a Baltimore County landfill Monday.

Christopher Maurice Johnson has been charged with first and second-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime for the stabbing.

RELATED: Man Stabbed Following Road Rage Incident At Baltimore Co. Landfill

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the stabbing happened at the Centeral Acceptance Facility in Cockeysville, just after 2 p.m.

The incident started as a disagreement after one truck reportedly cut in front of the other truck in the dumping area.

Surveillance video shows Johnson punched the driver of the other vehicle, before stabbing the passenger who came to break up the fight.

Police say the stabbing victim is expected to survive.

Johnson is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook