BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Black Guerilla Family gang member was sentenced to prison after admitting to killing a witness who was going to testify against a fellow BGF member.

25-year-old Wesley Jamal Brown was sentenced to 31 years in prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise.

According to the plea agreement, Brown was a member of the BGF Greenmount Regime, formerly known as the Young Guerilla Family, or YGF, between 2005 and September 2017.

Brown admitted to selling drugs, robbery, witness tampering, and murder.

In May 2013, Brown said he shot and killed Moses Malone, who was set to testify against Brown’s half-brother and fellow gang member.

