BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trending toward the better, that is the focus, today, of my blog. The push of milder air will be noticeable tonight with an overnight low of 40°. As I write this, the current temperature, just before dawn, is 29°. That is a considerable warmup. We discussed yesterday some rain, and clouds, would accompany this late March relief. Now we have a better idea of when, and how much moisture, we may see. And we are trending toward the better for the start of the baseball season.

Clearly in a state where the agriculture industry is a BIG player we need to see rain especially in the planting and growing months. I am not trying to diminish that importance. But let’s just deal with school, work, the commutes, and opening day. Here is the rain timeline;

Spotty showers tomorrow afternoon, and evening. A spotty shower opening day afternoon. Showers Thursday evening into Friday morning. Then dry through the weekend. Trending toward the better. (For instance), yesterday Friday looked pretty wet, and Opening Day looked pretty iffy.

The upcoming weather headline is going to be that warm up no doubt. But a few perfectly timed Spring showers will get, the look, of this season on track!

MB!

