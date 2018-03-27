BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have made several arrests in connection with a Baltimore liquor store that was being used as a cover for a drug trafficking organization.

Police raided Eutaw Liquors on Monday, and reportedly found a gun, marijuana, crack, and more than $12,000 in cash.

This investigation began after police received tips from members of the public.

The owner of the business, 51-year-old Seung Ryu, and his wife, 45-year-old AE Kim, along with three employees, were arrested following Monday’s raid. Two others were arrested for drug possession.

Eutaw Liquors is set to be padlocked, and the business will have its liquor license revoked.

This is a developing story. Ava-joye Burnett will have the latest on these arrests coming up on WJZ News at 6.

