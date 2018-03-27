ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
Filed Under:Eutaw Liqour, Local TV, Padlock

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have made several arrests in connection with a Baltimore liquor store that was being used as a cover for a drug trafficking organization.

Police raided Eutaw Liquors on Monday, and reportedly found a gun, marijuana, crack, and more than $12,000 in cash.

This investigation began after police received tips from members of the public.

The owner of the business, 51-year-old Seung Ryu, and his wife, 45-year-old AE Kim, along with three employees, were arrested following Monday’s raid. Two others were arrested for drug possession.

Eutaw Liquors is set to be padlocked, and the business will have its liquor license revoked.

This is a developing story. Ava-joye Burnett will have the latest on these arrests coming up on WJZ News at 6.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch