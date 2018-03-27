ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two children were killed and four others were injured in a fire that destroyed a house in Saint Mary’s County Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 4:40 a.m., and fire crews responded to a home in the 28000 block of Point Lookout Rd. in Loveville.

There were people trapped inside when firefighters arrived on scene.

Two children, both under the age of 6, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two other children were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Fire crews remain on scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

