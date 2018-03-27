BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials in Prince George’s County say no hazardous materials were found during a search of a Maryland state senator’s office after workers reported being exposed to a white powder.

Three employees at Sen. Anthony Muse’s campaign office in Largo reportedly came into contact with a substance in an office trash can. Muse is running for Prince George’s County executive.

PGFD Hazardous Materials Team, Fire Investigators and @PGPDNews continue investigating products from Largo office trash can that caused workers to feel sick. Nothing suspicious (no white powder) has been found. 3 employees are OK – not going to hospital. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/y7gJ2Nc2Jz — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) March 28, 2018

Prince George’s Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brady said Tuesday night investigators didn’t find any suspicious substances, and all the workers were expected to be fine and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes one day after a man sent suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C. region.

