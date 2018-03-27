BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hyperloop prototypes are being built and tested, with speeds approaching 200 miles per hour. The goal is to get speeds up fast enough to travel from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore in 15 minutes in the first real-world build out.

“It’s going to change the way we live, the way we work and make the world a much smaller place,” Hyperloop co-founder Shervin Pishevar said.

Backed by billionaire Elon Musk — who has revamped electric cars and rockets — the plan is to use magnets to elevate pods through vacuum tubes, which will eliminate friction.

RELATED: Md. Hopes To Catch A Ride On Hyperloop As D.C. Gives Elon Musk’s Company Digging Permit

The proposed route is under the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the cities of Baltimore and D.C.

As for other specifics, “I’m joining with other members of our federal delegation,” Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said. “We’re in the process of finalizing a letter to Governor [Larry] Hogan asking a whole series of questions about the project.”

But according to Hogan, “Whether this is going to be real or not, or how long it’s going to take, I don’t know. But Elon Musk is a pretty smart guy and he thinks he can build a high-speed train underground, with no cost to the taxpayer. It sounds like it’s worth trying out.”

To that end, Maryland has made land available to Musk to test out tunneling, although no date has been set for that work to start.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook