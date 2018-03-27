ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Some students in Maryland will have a shortened spring break because of snow.

In Harford County public schools, spring break was originally scheduled to begin Wednesday. But because school was cancelled for two days last week due to snow, students will be in their classrooms Wednesday.

Schools will still be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday for spring break.

The other snow day last week will be made up on June 15.

County schools have had a total of seven snow days this year.

