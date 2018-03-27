BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day at Camden Yards is just two days away, and many kids are just as excited as their parents.

Kids and baseball is as American as it gets. This season, the ballpark’s kids zone will have a new interactive treehouse and a jungle gym. Also, every Friday from May to August beginning with “Star Wars Night” on May 11, there will be music and fireworks after the game.

If that’s not enough, adults who purchase a regularly-priced Upper Deck ticket can add up to two additional free tickets for children who are age 9 and younger.

“We’re really trying to make it possible for families, especially those on a budget, to be able to come to the game as often as they’d like. And, as always, we allow fans to bring food and beverage into the ballpark, so they don’t have to buy the items we sell here,” Greg Bader, vice president of marketing for the Orioles.

But if you do buy food at the stadium, you’ll now find kid’s sizes on the menu at every stand, and you can choose small, medium or large sodas, beer and hot dogs.

The Orioles want to not only fill the stands this season, but also grow the fanbase of the future by letting kids run the bases after each Sunday home game, as well as promoting the Junior Orioles Dugout Club.

“We have over 10,000 members of the Junior Orioles Dugout Club and we’re hoping to grow that and bring even more kids and families to the ballpark,” Bader said.

Camden Yards — known as the park that forever changed baseball — wants to change the way you and the children in your life spend your time together, for the better.

“It really is a place where families can feel comfortable coming and spending their summers here,” Bader said.

“Kids Cheer Free” tickets for games from March 31 through April 29 are on sale now. Click here for tickets and more information. Free tickets for the remaining games will be released on a month-by-month basis all season.

Sunday, April 1 is “Kids Opening Day.” The 1:05 p.m. start will include many unique gameday experiences for kids.

WJZ’s Opening Day coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

