BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect who died Monday after being arrested and held at a detention center in Carroll County has been identified.

Dominic Edwards, 53, of Westminster, was pronounced deceased at Carroll County General Hospital Monday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

MSP is investigating the death, which began after Edwards had been arrested by deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Deputies told State Police that Edwards was being held in a cell under suicide protocol after being arrested for first degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

