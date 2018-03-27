ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Charles County teacher’s aide and coach is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to 10 child porn charges.

Carlos DeAngelo Bell pleaded guilty on January 23 to 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Prosecutors have said they will be asking that he be sentenced to 150 years.

He is scheduled to appear at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, between 2014 and 2016, Bell convinced 10 children into sexual conduct, and produced child pornography. During this time he was a coach at various Charles County schools and a teaching assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

