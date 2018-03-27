BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday was a cloudy and cool late-March day with just a touch of rain at times across the region.

Tomorrow will warm up to near-normal temperatures, but with the chance of some more showers, as well.

On Thursday, warmer air is expected to move into the region as a warm front should be north of Maryland at that time. We could touch the 70-degree mark, which hasn’t happened since mid-February, oddly enough!

There will be some showers around at times, as well, so if you plan to go to Opening Day at Camden yards, pack the poncho!

Enjoy these warmer temperatures as long as they last, as we may chill down once again by next week.

