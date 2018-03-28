BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they’ve saved seven dogs from a deadly and illegal dog kennel in Anne Arundel County, but one dog had to be put down.

The two owners of the fake business are now facing 40 counts of animal cruelty.

A tip to investigators led to officers raiding the home.

Neighbors of the home in Glen Burnie took pictures and videos as police moved in to rescue the dogs and arrest the kennel owners.

Some of the dogs were reduced to skin and bones, starved and tortured.

One dog was left struggling to breathe.

Police say the pets were the victims of an Anne Arundel County couple pretending to run a dog kennel out of their home.

Instead, they locked the animals in a basement with puddles of urine and feces and without food.

Some were left for days.

“Because of the conditions we noticed when our animal control services arrived there, it was absolutely necessary to remove the dogs from that environment,” said Marc Limansky, with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers say a two-day raid rescued seven dogs from the fake business, which was promoted as “Olympian Kennels.”

One dog had to be put down.

One week later, no one answered the door of the home on Brown Shade Dr. in Glen Burnie.

“I was just completely dumbfounded and upset and angry,” neighbor Jackie Miller said.

Neighbors shocked at the shutdown told WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten they thought the place was empty until police moved in and arrested Rebecca Wolfe and Cameron Whitaker-Nelson.

Paid to protect and train dogs, they’re now facing 40 counts charges for animal cruelty.

“When she went to pick up the dog, she said ‘oh, your dog died two months ago,’ and then it was just a stream from there. Another, after another, after another,” said Rick Begun, owner of Premier Dog Training.

Horror stories certified dog trainer Rick Begun says he’s heard from clients about what went on behind those brown curtains under the care of a couple who once worked for him.

“You can’t bring the dogs back, but they can sure be accountable for it,” he said.

And, it’s not the first time animal control has been out to the home. We’re told they’ve responded to at least two other complaints there.

Police say the case is still under investigation, with more charges possible.

