BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old White Marsh man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he was captured on surveillance video during a shooting at a Baltimore grocery store last week.

A 34-year-old clerk at Jamily’s Market on South Calhoun Street suffered severe injuries. He is still hospitalized in critical condition.

Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in camouflage-print clothing exiting a dark-colored pickup truck and carrying a shotgun into the store just before 11 p.m. March 20.

After firing shots at the glass barrier, the suspect then breaks out the window on the door to flee the scene.

Detectives say they were able to identify Eric Ensey as the suspect and get an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, officers responding to a burglary call encountered him in the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue and arrested him.

Ensey has been formally charged with first and second degree attempted murder, as well as related robbery and weapons violations.

He is being held until trial without bond.

