ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A spokesman for Maryland’s Senate president says a state senator facing federal bribery and obstruction of justice charges is resigning.

Sen. Nathaniel Oaks met Wednesday evening with Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller.

Jake Weissman, a Miller spokesman, says Oaks gave the Senate president a letter stating he is resigning effective 9 a.m. Thursday.

Federal prosecutors allege the Baltimore Democrat took $15,300 in bribes from an informant posing as a Texas investor. Oakes declined to answer questions from reporters as he left Miller’s office.

Oaks was indicted last year, but he had continued to take his seat in the Senate. Last month, the Senate president removed him from the Senate Finance Committee.

A trial on the bribery allegations is scheduled for April 16, a week after the legislative session ends.

