BALTIMORE (AP) — State and local officials have announced plans to open a “stabilization” center in Baltimore to help people who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The center — the first of its kind in Maryland — will be open 24 hours a day. Patients who meet the criteria will be transported to the center instead of being taken to an emergency room. The center will provide medical care and connect patients with behavioral health and social services.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen says the center will open in spring 2019. A pilot version will start at the Tuerk House in West Baltimore as early as next week and will have space for 10 to 15 patients at a time.

