ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day is a big day for Orioles fans, but Chick-fil-A is making it even bigger by giving away free chicken sandwiches to Orioles fans who are sporting their O’s gear.

O’s Day at Chick-fil-A will be at all 41 Baltimore area restaurants on Opening Day, Thursday, March 29.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., all customers who are wearing an Orioles shirt, hat, or jersey will get one free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

This giveaway is available for in-restaurant customers only.

