BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials say one person is dead and three others are at the hospital after a fire in Baltimore County Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the fire broke out in a home in the 900 block of Courtney Road in the Arbutus section of the county.

Officials remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

