ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has approved an automatic voter registration bill.

The House of Delegates voted 93-46 for the measure Wednesday. The Senate passed it 31-13.

The bill designates agencies to register residents to vote, unless the applicant declines to register or is determined not to be eligible. For example, if an eligible Maryland voter renews a driver’s license, the person would be informed they are being registered, unless they say no.

The agencies are the Motor Vehicle Administration, the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, local departments of social services and the Mobility Certification Office in the Maryland Transit Administration.

A constitutional amendment to allow residents to register and vote at their polling places on Election Day will be on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

