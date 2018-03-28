ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
ANNAPOLIS, MD. (AP) — A bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly would prohibit health professionals from practicing “gay conversation therapy” on minors.

The bill would classify the practice as unprofessional conduct and subject providers to discipline by the state licensing board. The state Senate gave it initial approval on Tuesday.

“Gay conversion therapy” is also known as reparative therapy for homosexuality and is widely discredited by medical and mental-health associations, The Washington Post reports. Nine other states and Washington D.C. outlaw the practice.

The bill’s sponsor is openly gay Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., a Democrat from Montgomery County who is running for governor. Opponents included Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, R-Baltimore County, who is concerned that professionals won’t be able to discuss “alternatives” for people questioning their sexuality.

