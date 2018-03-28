BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An 11-year-old, three-time cancer survivor has been blind since he was a baby, but he’s also a sports fanatic who regularly shares his opinions on the radio.

What Mo Gabba lacks in stature, he’s makes up with his big voice, infectious laugh and delightful personality.

“I’m always like happy all the time and I laugh all the time, and I make people laugh too,” Gabba said.

Gabba regularly calls in to 105.7 The Fan and is recognized by the Baltimore Orioles’ star players.

“They’re really nice. They’re really nice to me,” he said. “When I went to the game last year, I threw out the first pitch and Adam Jones signed the ball I threw out.”

Jones surprised Gabba at this year’s FanFest and then Jones was put on the spot.

“What have you been doing in the offseason besides recovering from that disappointing loss to Blue Jays?” Gabba asked Jones.

Gabba received a signed jersey from Jones and then his favorite third baseman showed up, Manny Machado.

“This year on my birthday, I actually got a call from them on my birthday,” Gabba recalled. “I got a call from them on my phone and it was Trey Mancini. H e was wishing me a happy birthday and hoping I’ll come to a game.”

Gabba had a rough summer with another round of treatment for his aggressive cancer. He’s currently in remission.

“I really hope they can make it to the World Series. Like they did three times,” he said.

