ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Body Camera, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore board has authorized a city plan to extend a multimillion dollar contract with the country’s top vendor of body cameras for police.

The city’s Board of Estimates on Wednesday amended an existing $11.7 million contract with Axon Enterprise Inc, an Arizona-based company formerly known as Taser International.

Baltimore’s contract with Axon is now $18.5 million until 2023. It’s designed to equip some 2,500 officers with the company’s body cams, software and storage.

In recent years, civil rights activists around the country have called for body-worn cameras following a succession of deadly police shootings and other fatal encounters with citizens, particularly unarmed black men.

Some critics worry that the body cams are not being used as tools for transparency, but rather as tools to further law enforcement interests.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch