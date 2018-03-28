BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been arrested for Monday’s robbery of a bank in Westminster.

Police say Aaron Christopher Robertson, 30, was arrested Wednesday at 5:32 a.m. at his home in Westminster.

RELATED: Police Looking For Bank Robber In Carroll County

According to authorities, Robertson was identified as a suspect through their investigation.

Robertson is accused of robbing the BB&T Bank located 401 Englar Road in Westminster just before 5 p.m. Monday and using a note to demand money from a teller. He then allegedly fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information about the suspect to contact Sgt. Jeffrey Schuster, Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 410-848-4646, or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook