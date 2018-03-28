The piece notes that the city has a few museums worth checking out and neighborhoods that “begin to seem bustling and fun if one has lived there a couple years and has nothing better to compare them to.”

The article alludes to the dangerous reputation Baltimore City has by noting “the ad campaign will also emphasize that Baltimore has a small handful of areas that young professionals will feel safe walking through when the dilapidated public transportation system inevitably fails them and they have no other way to get around.”

The piece is satirical but hits home for many as Baltimore was recently named the “Nation’s Most Dangerous City” by USA Today.

Despite the article, Mayor Catherine Pugh says she is fighting to change the narrative of the city, and remains optimistic about the future.

“It’s like the comeback kid, everybody wants to see when you’re down, everybody wants to see you get up,” Pugh said.