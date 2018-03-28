BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Have you noticed the birds chirping in the morning? It is a SURE sign of Spring. Nature knows. Even during a live shot this morning you could hear the birds chirping loudly. Winter’s done, let’s be real. I can see a few more chilly days but those will be few and far between.

This morning we were a solid 10° warmer than yesterday. This afternoon 10° warmer than yesterday. And then comes the 72° forecast high for tomorrow, Opening Day! (Game time temp by the way will be 66°.) Showers will be around today, and tonight. And with that moisture getting into the ground it is only a matter of time before we start to smell Spring. That musty smell of the Earth itself. And that will be SOON followed by another sure sound of Spring, the “peepers”. Little tree frogs looking for some love in the swamp!

Nature always knows when the new season really is here.

MB!

