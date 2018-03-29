BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say that a three-car crash in Prince George’s County left one man dead and four others injured.

Maryland State police say shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a man driving a GMC pickup truck crossed the center line on Route 202, Largo Road, at Wood Branch Court, killing himself and injuring four others.

Police say the GMC collided head on with a Dodge Ram, causing a USPS mail truck behind the Ram to collide with the two vehicles.

All lanes of Route 202 between White House Road and Route 193 were closed for three hours due to the investigation.

The identities of those involved have not been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

