BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County fire officials say the 55-year-old woman was struck near 7223 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in the Ferndale area shortly before 9 p.m.

First responders say the woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officials have not said whether the driver remained at the scene.

