BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An AAA study found that motorist are most fearful of distracted driving. Even more than aggressive, drunk and or drugged drivers.

While 90 percent of motorist surveyed believe distracted driving is a growing problem, many admitted it was behavior they engaged in as well.

“It just seems distracted driving is growing,” said Christine Delise of AAA Mid-Atlantic. “We are seeing a proliferation of cell phones, now we have smart phones with their apps, their ease of texting. Also, newer cars are equipped with these infotainment centers.”

Forty-nine percent of those surveyed claimed they talked on the phone while driving, and 35 percent had sent a text or email.

“I can’t even say that I don’t ever do it,” but occasionally I might just look at my phone or something,” one person told WJZ.

In addition to technology, any behavior that distracts a driver, even for a brief moment can have deadly consequences.

“We need to change our habits on the road, drivers need to be role models to teen drivers to kids in their car and refrain from anything that is distracting,” Delise said.

The survey also found that about 40 percent of drivers support a complete ban on any type of cell phone, including hands free while on the road.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

