Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, Murder-Suicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a murder-suicide involving two women in Baltimore County.

Officers were called out to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check.

Friends of the couple had called police after they were unable to get in contact with them.

Responding officers found Raechele Seanese Gross, 32, and Danielle Tamara Gross, 31, dead inside a locked bedroom.

Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch