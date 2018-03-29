BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a murder-suicide involving two women in Baltimore County.

Officers were called out to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check.

Friends of the couple had called police after they were unable to get in contact with them.

Responding officers found Raechele Seanese Gross, 32, and Danielle Tamara Gross, 31, dead inside a locked bedroom.

Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

No further details have been released at this time.

