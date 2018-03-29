ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
Filed Under:Baltimore, baltimore speaker series, James Comey, Stevenson University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — James Comey, Gloria Steinem, and Jeb Bush are just a few of the names coming to the 2018-2019 Baltimore Speakers Series.

Former FBI Director James Comey leads the series’ 13th season on Oct. 2. Neuroscientist amd author Lisa Genova will speak on Oct. 23, and feminist, journalist and political activist Gloria Steinem will end the 2018 year by speaking on Nov. 27.

The 2019 speakers include Governor of Florida Jeb Bush (Jan. 29,) Global political risk specialist Ian Bremmer (March 5,) social justice advocate and author Bryan Stevenson (March 26,) and comedian Jay Leno (April 23.)

The Baltimore Speakers Series is hosted by Stevenson University at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Tickets for the series are only available via subscription and not for individual speakers. Prices range from $315-$455 depending on seat location.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch