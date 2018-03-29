BALTIMORE (WJZ) — James Comey, Gloria Steinem, and Jeb Bush are just a few of the names coming to the 2018-2019 Baltimore Speakers Series.

Former FBI Director James Comey leads the series’ 13th season on Oct. 2. Neuroscientist amd author Lisa Genova will speak on Oct. 23, and feminist, journalist and political activist Gloria Steinem will end the 2018 year by speaking on Nov. 27.

The 2019 speakers include Governor of Florida Jeb Bush (Jan. 29,) Global political risk specialist Ian Bremmer (March 5,) social justice advocate and author Bryan Stevenson (March 26,) and comedian Jay Leno (April 23.)

The Baltimore Speakers Series is hosted by Stevenson University at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Tickets for the series are only available via subscription and not for individual speakers. Prices range from $315-$455 depending on seat location.

