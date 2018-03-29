ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 68-year-old Columbia man is behind bars on child porn charges.

Isak Dorot has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

The investigation began in December 2017, when an investigator from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit downloaded child pornography from an address in Maryland.

Further investigation found that the child pornography was coming from Dorot’s home.

A search warrant was served at his home, and police report finding multiple images and videos of child pornography.

